Suspect back in custody after escaping Michigan State Police while handcuffed

Tim Pamplin

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – A manhunt for a suspect who escaped police custody ended Monday night in Detroit’s Corktown.

Police said the man was apprehended at the Greyhound bus station and put in handcuffs before he escaped police custody.

Michigan State Police called Detroit police for backup and the man was brought back into custody.

Police did not say why he was apprehended in the first place.

