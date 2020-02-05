Fire completely destroys Belle Tire store in Troy

TROY, Mich. – A Belle Tire store in Troy was completely destroyed overnight when a fire ripped through the building, causing the roof to collapse, officials said.

Troy police said they were patrolling the area of 1560 West Maple Road at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday when they noticed flames coming through the roof of the Belle Tire store.

Firefighters were called and entered the second level mezzanine, where the business stockpiles tires, officials said. The fire created thick, black smoke, and the fuel generators made it even hotter than a typical fire, firefighters said.

With heat levels rising and the smoke making it difficult to identify the cause of the fire, crews were removed from the building. They worked to extinguish the fire from outside, officials said.

Within 30 minutes, the roof started to collapse into the building, firefighters said. They spent the next several hours extinguishing the flames and finding hot spots, according to authorities.

Firefighters were able to extinguish fires under the roof without having to enter the collapsed building because the Troy Streets Department opened the building with excavation machinery.

The building is a total loss, officials said. Firefighters said it will take some time to assess the cause of the fire because of the extent of the damage.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

Firefighters trying to make entry and locate the seat of the fire. (WDIV)

Firefighters working to extinguish the flames from outside. (WDIV)