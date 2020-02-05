Woman says two pit bulls running loose in Dearborn Heights killed her dog

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Dearborn Heights woman said two pit bulls running loose in the neighborhood got into her backyard and killed her dog.

“That was my baby,” Julaine Mills said.

Mills said she heard screams from her son Saturday morning, followed by screams from her bulldog, Juicey.

“My son heard the commotion of the dogs barking,” Mills said. “My son saw the other dog jump. Both of them had her."

The attack happened at their home on Edgewood Avenue. Police said two pit bulls ran loose from their home down the block. They got over the Mills’ fenced-in backyard and attacked Juicey, according to authorities.

Juicey was killed in the attack. There are marks on the back door where the bulldog was trying to get away from the pit bulls, officials said.

“That could have been a person,” Mills said. “That could have been my son. It could have been anybody.”

