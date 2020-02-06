27ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

27ºF

Local News

Authorities seek shooter as families mourn man, woman killed in River Rouge

3 people shot

Victor Williams, Reporter

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: River Rouge, Crime, Shooting, Wayne County, Vigil, Unsolved Crime, Kenyel Brown, Dorian Patterson, Kimberly Green, Murder

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – The family members of two people killed in River Rouge last week continue to grieve while police search for the shooter.

Dorian Patterson, 48, and Kimberly Green, 52, were shot to death Friday at a home on Beechwood Street. A 44-year-old man survived the shooting.

Authorities are searching for Kenyel William Brown, 40, in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 313-243-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

Kenyel William Brown
Kenyel William Brown (WDIV)

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: