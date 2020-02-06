Authorities seek shooter as families mourn man, woman killed in River Rouge

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – The family members of two people killed in River Rouge last week continue to grieve while police search for the shooter.

Dorian Patterson, 48, and Kimberly Green, 52, were shot to death Friday at a home on Beechwood Street. A 44-year-old man survived the shooting.

Authorities are searching for Kenyel William Brown, 40, in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 313-243-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.