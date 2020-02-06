Cleanup underway after raw sewage spills into River Rouge storm drain
Company responsible says it was accident
RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – A cleanup is underway after a sludge from a truck ended up in a storm drain Thursday in River Rouge.
“We heard this loud sploosh like a dump out,” said Greg Joseph, the former mayor of River Rouge.
Joseph said he saw black ooze after a tanker truck released a load over a sewer lid in front of his house on Ironton Avenue and Great Lakes Street.
The truck was from Safeway Transport, a hazardous material removal company based in Romulus.
Safeway said the mess was raw sewage, which was sucked up from a toilet issue at a ship repair yard.
The company’s owner, Ken Tarter, said the dumping was an accident caused by a truck malfunction.
Joseph says it didn’t appear accidental to him.
