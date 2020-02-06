Cleanup underway after raw sewage spills into River Rouge storm drain

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – A cleanup is underway after a sludge from a truck ended up in a storm drain Thursday in River Rouge.

“We heard this loud sploosh like a dump out,” said Greg Joseph, the former mayor of River Rouge.

A truck dumped sludge in River Rouge on Feb. 6, 2020. (WDIV)

Joseph said he saw black ooze after a tanker truck released a load over a sewer lid in front of his house on Ironton Avenue and Great Lakes Street.

The truck was from Safeway Transport, a hazardous material removal company based in Romulus.

Safeway said the mess was raw sewage, which was sucked up from a toilet issue at a ship repair yard.

The company’s owner, Ken Tarter, said the dumping was an accident caused by a truck malfunction.

Joseph says it didn’t appear accidental to him.

