27ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

27ºF

Local News

Police: Landlord shoots tenant during argument in Detroit

Landlord in custody

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Shooting, Crime, Detroit's East Side, Local, Wayne County, Manistique Street, Detroit Police, DPD, Fight
photo

DETROIT – A landlord shot a tenant Thursday during an argument in Detroit, police said.

Police said the 26-year-old tenant went to see his 55-year-old landlord in the 9700 block of Manistique Street to see if he could change some locks. There was an argument before the tenant was shot, police said.

The victim’s girlfriend took him to a hospital where he is in temporary serious condition. The landlord is in custody.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: