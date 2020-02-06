Police: Landlord shoots tenant during argument in Detroit

DETROIT – A landlord shot a tenant Thursday during an argument in Detroit, police said.

Police said the 26-year-old tenant went to see his 55-year-old landlord in the 9700 block of Manistique Street to see if he could change some locks. There was an argument before the tenant was shot, police said.

The victim’s girlfriend took him to a hospital where he is in temporary serious condition. The landlord is in custody.