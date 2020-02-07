Novi City Council approves 3 new precincts, 4 new polling stations for election year

NOVI, Mich. – After 12 years without changes, the Novi City Council has approved three new precincts and four new polling stations for this presidential election year.

In the 1960s, Novi was a rural community. By the 1970s, it had grown to a population of about 10,000 people. The city has recently seen a rapid expansion, and a 2018 census count put the population over 60,000.

More residents means more voters.

“They’re building a lot on the north end,” Novi City Clerk Cortney Hanson said. “We had to change our boundaries around to accommodate that.”

The city went 12 years without changes, but now, it will have a total of 25 precincts, as well as four new polling stations.

“Some people may have the same precinct number, same location,” Hanson said. “(Others might have) a different precinct number and different location.”

One example of change is on Windridge Drive, where residents used to vote in precinct 15 at St. James Catholic Church. Now, they will be in precinct 18 and vote at the Novi Public Library.

Hanson said the changes were approved in the name of ease for the voters -- proximity to their homes and cutting down wait times.

“We wanted to make sure our voters had adequate wait times, hopefully shorter," Hanson said.

City officials are working to get the information out to residents well in advance of the March 10 primary. Click here to visit the precinct map on the city website.

Officials are mailing out new voter ID cards this week to everyone affected. They will also have someone stationed at each location on election day to direct voters in the right direction.