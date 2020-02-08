25ºF

Police standoff in Ann Arbor ends after situation involving reported barricaded gunman

Unknown whether shots were fired or anyone was injured

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The area surrounding the Hidden Valley Club Apartments in Ann Arbor was shutdown overnight after reports of a barricaded gunman.

Officers secured the scene and the standoff is over. Police did not say whether anyone was injured or if shots were fired. Police responded to the situation before 11 p.m. Friday.

