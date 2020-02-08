25ºF

Michigan Congresswoman Haley Stevens endorses Mike Bloomberg for president

Congresswoman touts Bloomberg’s experience

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa, Okla. They are circling each other like wary boxers, with taunts on Twitter, snarky asides and belittling depictions of one another. They rose to prominence in Manhattan on parallel tracks, amassed wealth real and perceived and displayed a penchant for putting their names on things. President Donald Trump and Mike Bloomberg could hardly be more different as people but now they both want the same job: Trumps. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
LIVONIA, Mich. – US Representative Haley Stevens (MI-11) endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg Saturday.

“Michigan needs an economic champion in the White House, a leader who stands up for working families and can get an infrastructure deal done to unlock prosperity for all,” said Stevens. “I know Mike Bloomberg will help grow Michigan’s manufacturing economy, because I worked with him in the past to create advanced manufacturing jobs. I’m endorsing Mike Bloomberg for president because he has the experience to unite the country and defeat Donald Trump this fall, and I am eager to work with him to tackle our toughest problems and strengthen the middle class, lower healthcare costs, and fight climate change.”

