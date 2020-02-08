Michigan Congresswoman Haley Stevens endorses Mike Bloomberg for president

LIVONIA, Mich. – US Representative Haley Stevens (MI-11) endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg Saturday.

“Michigan needs an economic champion in the White House, a leader who stands up for working families and can get an infrastructure deal done to unlock prosperity for all,” said Stevens. “I know Mike Bloomberg will help grow Michigan’s manufacturing economy, because I worked with him in the past to create advanced manufacturing jobs. I’m endorsing Mike Bloomberg for president because he has the experience to unite the country and defeat Donald Trump this fall, and I am eager to work with him to tackle our toughest problems and strengthen the middle class, lower healthcare costs, and fight climate change.”

