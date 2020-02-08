Michigan father charged after son finds child porn on his tablet

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A 43-year-old Groveland Township man has been charged after police said his son found child porn on his father’s tablet.

Jeremy David McCallum has been charged with 10 counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, two counts of felony firearm, one count of child sexual abuse, one count extortion and one count assault with a dangerous weapon.

McCallum was arraigned in the 67th District Court in Genesee County and no bond was given. Police are still investigating.

The investigation started when Michigan State Police troopers were called at 7:10 p.m. Friday to a home in the 11000 block of North Holly Road for a juvenile runaway complaint. When police located the child he told officers that he had found pornographic materials involving children on his father’s tablet.

Officials with Child Protective Services took the child to other family members.

Troopers said they executed a search warrant and found evidence, including sexual materials involving children. The materials in the home span many years, police said.