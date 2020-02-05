Father detained in Oakland County after son finds child porn on his tablet, police say

HOLLY, Mich. – An Oakland County man was detained after his young son found pornographic materials involving children on his tablet, authorities said.

Michigan State Police troopers were called at 7:10 p.m. Friday to a home in the 11000 block of North Holly Road for a juvenile runaway complaint, officials said.

When contacted, the child said he had found pornographic materials involving children on his father’s tablet, according to police.

Officials with Child Protective Services took the child to other family members.

Troopers said they executed a search warrant and found evidence, including sexual materials involving children.

The materials in the home span many years, police said.

The father is currently being detained, officials said.

Police are continuing to investigate. No additional information is being released.