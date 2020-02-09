Man tries to escape MSP troopers, gets stuck in traffic on the Lodge Freeway

DETROIT – Michigan State Police troopers found a loaded AR-15 in a man’s vehicle after he drove off from a traffic stop.

It happened on the John C. Lodge Freeway, near Livernois Avenue, on Detroit’s west side Friday night.

Police said they saw a man driving up a closed freeway ramp at about 11:30 p.m. and when they attempted to pull him over, the man drove back onto the Lodge.

According to authorities, there was a low-speed chase that ended quickly when the man got stuck in traffic.

The driver, police said, was on probation for gun charges. A loaded AR-15 was found in the vehicle’s trunk.

He was taken into police custody.