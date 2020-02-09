23ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

23ºF

Local News

Man tries to escape MSP troopers, gets stuck in traffic on the Lodge Freeway

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Crime, Detroit, Wayne County, The Lodge, The Lodge Freeway, John C. Lodge Freeway, Pursuit, Chase, M-10, Traffic, Gun, Probation, Gun Crime
photo

DETROIT – Michigan State Police troopers found a loaded AR-15 in a man’s vehicle after he drove off from a traffic stop.

It happened on the John C. Lodge Freeway, near Livernois Avenue, on Detroit’s west side Friday night.

Police said they saw a man driving up a closed freeway ramp at about 11:30 p.m. and when they attempted to pull him over, the man drove back onto the Lodge.

According to authorities, there was a low-speed chase that ended quickly when the man got stuck in traffic.

The driver, police said, was on probation for gun charges. A loaded AR-15 was found in the vehicle’s trunk.

He was taken into police custody.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: