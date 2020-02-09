Waterford man accused of impersonating police arraigned

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone has had any incidents with Adrian Ansah-Asante.

Ansah-Asante, 23, is accused of posing as a police officer, before Sheriff Mike Bouchard caught onto him.

RELATED: Oakland County sheriff describes pulling over fake cop: ‘I’m the sheriff. Who are you?’

Police said Ansah-Asante had made his dark SUV look like a police vehicle with decals, push bumpers and police lights.

Bouchard saw the vehicle speeding Thursday on Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township. He said some details of the vehicle stood out to him and that he knew something was wrong.

"I noticed a couple things that didn’t make sense to me,” Bouchard said.

The SUV even had a radar unit and a mounted laptop.

When Bouchard ran the license plate and saw that it was registered to a private citizen. That’s when he decided to pull the vehicle over.

“He said ‘Who are you?’ and I said ‘I’m the sheriff. Who are you?’” Bouchard recalled.

RELATED: ‘I’m the sheriff. Who are you?’: Mike Bouchard pulls over man posing as a cop

When police searched the vehicle, they allegedly found Ansah-Asante had a loaded firearm without a valid concealed pistol license.

Ansah-Asante is now facing a felony weapon charge and a misdemeanor charge for his fake police vehicle. Bond was set at $50,000 and, if released, he will be required to wear a GPS tether.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public if anyone has been pulled over by Ansah-Asante or has witnessed it happen. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4951.