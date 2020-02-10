$1,000 reward offered for information that leads to arrest in South Lyon crime spree

SOUTH LYON, Mich. – A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in a number of South Lyon based crimes.

Photos were captured of the people wanted for the crimes that happened Feb. 3 in South Lyon.

At least a dozen unlocked vehicles were broken into and items including credit cards, wallets and chargers were taken. Three people were seen in multiple ring video systems wearing masks and gloves.

The suspects then stole a 2019 Ford Escape which was later found. A 2010 silver Lincoln MKZ with the license plate OMJN81 was also stolen and has not been found.

The trio was seen shortly after 2 a.m. at a Meijer in Wixom. They attempted to use several of the stolen credit cards. Most of the credit cards were declined. Police say the three then attempted to use stolen credit cards at McDonalds and Walmart in Canton in addition to a Farmington Hills Speedway.

All rewards are paid anonymously. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.