Detroit men arrested for stealing $16,000 worth of iPhones, Air Pods in Redford Township, police say

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two Detroit men have been arrested for stealing $16,000 worth of iPhones and Air Pods from a store in Redford Township, police said.

Deandre Donte Williams, 27, and Christopher Ron Magee, 30, robbed the T-Mobile store at 25037 Grand River Avenue at 1:29 p.m. Thursday, according to authorities.

Deandre Donte Williams (WDIV)

Christopher Ron Magee (WDIV)

Police said a third suspect is still at large.

Officials recovered more than $16,000 worth of Apple iPhones and Air Pods.

Williams and Magee were arraigned Sunday in 34th District Court. Williams is charged with armed robbery, resisting a police officer and third habitual offender. Magee was charged with armed robbery and resisting a police officer.

Williams is being held in lieu of $400,000 bail. Magee is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Both men are scheduled to return to court Feb. 25 for a preliminary examination.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Redford police at 313-387-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

Apple products stolen Feb. 6, 2020, from a Redford Township store. (WDIV)