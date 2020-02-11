Garden City police K-9 Rudy receives donated body armor vest

GARDEN CITY, Mich. – A fundraiser helped purchase a body armor vest for Garden City’s police K-9, Rudy.

The Garden City Kiwanis hosted the special fundraiser to get Rudy the vest. He was presented with his new gear Monday.

The dog is a staple of the city’s police department. He attends many community events and even dons a bow tie at the high school’s prom each each.