Garden City police K-9 Rudy receives donated body armor vest
Kiwanis raise money for vest
GARDEN CITY, Mich. – A fundraiser helped purchase a body armor vest for Garden City’s police K-9, Rudy.
The Garden City Kiwanis hosted the special fundraiser to get Rudy the vest. He was presented with his new gear Monday.
The dog is a staple of the city’s police department. He attends many community events and even dons a bow tie at the high school’s prom each each.
