WATCH: Driver runs over man during road rage incident in Troy

TROY, Mich. – A man ran over another man’s ankle during a road rage incident Tuesday morning in Troy.

The incident was caught on video. Watch the video below.

According to police, a 56-year-old man and a 64-year-old man had a dispute at about 8:30 a.m. on southbound Crooks Road near eastbound Big Beaver Road. The men, both from Troy, got out of their vehicles and the altercation escalated.

The video shows Mark Rossman, a local lawyer, telling the 64-year-old man to get back in his truck while the 56-year-old man is on the ground. As the 64-year-old man drives away from the scene, the video shows the 56-year-old man being run over.

Rossman witnessed the road rage. He said the younger man was on the ground because the older man punched him. The younger man is a cancer patient who was headed to chemotherapy when the altercation happened.

No one is in custody.

Police said there appears to be more to the incident that wasn’t captured in the short clip. Any witnesses are asked to contact police at 248-524-3477.

Below is video of the incident. (Warning: There is explicit language.)