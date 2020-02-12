Michigan man shoots at home of resident who confronted him about destroying mailboxes, police say

YALE, Mich. – A Michigan man was arrested this week after firing shots at the home of a resident who confronted him about destroying mailboxes with his truck, police said.

A resident in the 11700 block of Yale Road in St. Clair County’s city of Yale said he noticed Justin Nicholas Sample, 20, of Yale, walking around near his neighbor’s house.

The resident said Sample had parked his black truck was parked in front of his house. Sample threw something in the yard, got back in the truck and drove east on Yale Road, according to authorities.

Sample was driving at a high speed and ran over three mailboxes in front of the homeowner’s house, witnesses told police.

The owner of the mailboxes located the truck at the Marathon gas station in Yale, officials said. He told Sample to stay at the gas station while police were called, but Sample fled before officers could arrive, according to authorities.

Within 10 minutes of the homeowner returning to his house, Sample returned in the black truck and revved his engine in front of the homes, officials said.

The homeowner walked out to confront Sample, but Sample sped off to the west while firing three or four gunshots, according to police.

While the homeowner was on the phone with 911, the truck returned and three or four more shots were fired at the caller’s home as it went by, authorities said.

Sample returned once again and parked in the driveway, revving the engine, police said. He eventually left, and a Yale police officer pulled him over, officials said.

Deputies said they found a 16 gauge shotgun, birdshot rounds and two shells in the back seat of the truck.

Sample was taken into custody and charged with reckless use of a firearm, firing at an occupied building and second offense operating while intoxicated.

He was arraigned Tuesday and released on a $10,000 bond.