Flight seat etiquette: To recline or not to recline

DETROIT – A national debate about flight etiquette has erupted after a woman claims she was injured when the passenger behind her on an American Airlines flight repeatedly punched the back of her seat because she reclined.

The woman said she asked police to investigate the case, but so far, the viral video has simply sparked debate about the etiquette of reclining on an airplane.

Officials said the passenger behind the woman asked her to raise her seat while she ate. The woman complied, but when she reclined her seat again, the drama began, according to the video.

The flight was going from New Orleans to Charlotte, and the woman claims the man behind her punched at the back of her seat until she suffered a neck injury.

She also claims the flight attendants ignored her pleas for help.

