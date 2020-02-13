Livonia police release graphic video of 2-year-old child drowning in hotel pool, being rescued

LIVONIA, Mich. – Police released a graphic video of a 2-year-old child drowning and sinking to the bottom of a pool before being found unresponsive.

On Jan. 24 the Livonia Police Department and the Livonia Fire Department were called to the indoor pool of a Holiday Inn Express on the report that the child had been found unresponsive at the bottom of the pool.

Video of the incident showed a 9-year-old girl pointing out the child to her godmother, who then screamed for others to call 911. The godmother dove in and rescued the child.

Police said two off-duty nurses were at the hotel and took action to resuscitate the child. They performed CPR and revived him after many cycles. The child was transported to a hospital where he was treated and released.

Police said the four individuals who worked to save the child were nominated to receive the department’s highest civilian honor, the Livonia Police Department Exceptional Service Award.

Watch the video below:

Police said according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, three children die every day as a result of drowning. Police said drowning kills more children ages 1-4 than anything else, except birth defects.

Livonia police encourage people to always monitor children in the water.