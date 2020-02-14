Warrant denied in demolition of Michigan state representative’s nonprofit house

DETROIT – The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office will not issue a warrant in the demolition of a Michigan state representative’s nonprofit house.

On July 25, 2018, a house in the 14560 block of Minock in Detroit was purchased by Michigan State Representative Sherry Gay-Dagnogo’s non-profit organization, Coalition to Integrate Technology and Education, transferred from the Detroit Land Bank.

On September 26, 2019, Rep. Gay-Dagnogo went on local news outlets to report that she was informed by a third party that the Minock house was demolished. The Detroit Police Department quickly began an investigation.

As a result of the investigation, DPD identified a possible 66-year-old suspect. On October 3, 2019, the possible suspect admitted that he demolished the house. The debris was dumped in a Waste Management landfill.

He admitted to mistakenly demolishing the Minock house without the owner’s permission. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says it appears he demolished the house due to a misunderstanding regarding whether he was being asked to give a quote or had received clearance to demolish the house.

Additionally, the man readily admits that he “jumped the gun” and demolished the house without final confirmation that his bid was accepted. Nothing suggests anything other than negligence on the man’s part, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. For these reasons the warrant is being denied.