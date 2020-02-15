2 women transported to hospital after car goes into ice in Rose Township
Train stopped ahead of vehicle
ROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two women were transported to a hospital after a vehicle they were in went into ice in Rose Township.
The incident happened Friday evening on Rattalee Lake Road near Stallion Lane. Police are still investigating.
A train was stopped on the tracks ahead of where the car went into icy water.
Metro North Groveland Detachment troops units currently working a car train crash at Rattalee Lake and Stallion Lane in Rose Township. Two female occupants of the car have been transported to a local hospital for their injuries. Investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/n2gl7cdzoM— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 14, 2020
