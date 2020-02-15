14ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

14ºF

Local News

2 women transported to hospital after car goes into ice in Rose Township

Train stopped ahead of vehicle

Tags: Rose Township, Oakland County, Train, Rattalee Lake Road, Stallion Lane, News, Local, Crash, Traffic, Car Into Ice

ROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two women were transported to a hospital after a vehicle they were in went into ice in Rose Township.

The incident happened Friday evening on Rattalee Lake Road near Stallion Lane. Police are still investigating.

A train was stopped on the tracks ahead of where the car went into icy water.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: