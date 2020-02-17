Detroit police seek driver who fled scene after fatally striking man

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a man was killed Feb. 8 on the west side.

Police said the pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, was struck by a light-colored Buick SUV just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of Wyoming Avenue and Pilgrim Street. The vehicle continued traveling south on Wyoming after hitting the victim.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.