31-year-old man killed in hit-and-run on Wyoming Avenue in Detroit

DETROIT – A 31-year-old man was killed Saturday night when he was struck by a vehicle on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, just before 7:30 p.m., the man was in the roadway when an unknown white vehicle traveling southbound on Wyoming Avenue struck him and continued south.

Medical personnel declared the man dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at at 313-596-2250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.