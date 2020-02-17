Eastpointe police seek man who told Family Dollar cashier he was armed during robbery

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A man told an Eastpointe Family Dollar cashier he was armed when he robbed the store Monday morning.

Police said the man entered the store at 18040 9 Mile Road at 9:15 a.m. He told the cashier he had a gun and kept his hand in his pocket as he demanded cash, police said.

When the cashier handed the man money, he fled in an unknown direction. Police said they are trying to get surveillance video from nearby businesses.

The man is black with a light complexion. He is about 40-50 years old and has a thin mustache. He is about 6 feet tall, weighs about 250 pounds and has a stocky build, police said. He was wearing a zip-up black hoodie, black pants, black shoes and dark-colored glasses.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police at 586-445-5100 ext. 1.