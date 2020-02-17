Metro Detroit father and son building legacy in industry where blacks are underrepresented

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – For Black History Month meet two men who are building a legacy in an industry where they are underrepresented. They’re also helping others in the process. Sitting side by side inside of MDJ Financial Services Incorporated, two financial advisors. Combined, they’ve been in business for more than forty years in an industry where they are the minority.

"It is lacking!” said Michael Johnson. “You don't see many African American advisors in this field."

Meet Michael D. Johnson and Michael J. Johnson. It's no coincidence that they have the same name. They are father and son financial advisors. MDJ Financial Services Inc., located in Southfield, is named after the father who has owned the company for the past 18 years.

"How unique is it to have a black father son owned business?” asked Local 4’s Evrod Cassimy. “I think it's very unique,” Michael answered. “One of the challenges with African American businesses is succession. Going to the next generation and I was very proud that he's decided to take on the challenge."

"We've been able to grow closer and learn about each other a lot better through that process of how we serve, how we work, what gets us going, what motivates us," answered Michael.

They’re also motivated to pave the way for their clients as those in black history have done for them to be where they are today.

"Black history month to me (is about) the challenges that African Americans have had in this society in here growing a business and our history," said Michael.

"Black History Month is important,” said Michael. “I think it's a great time to highlight the importance. I think it's a great time to highlight the importance of work that we as a culture provide to the world, how we can service people. I think it's great being a black owned business. I just really enjoy highlighting what black businesses and what people are able to do during this month."

Michael J. Johnson is proud to carry on his father's legacy and the family company. MDJ Financial Services Incorporated is located on Northwestern Highway in Southfield, right next to Bigalora. They represent some big name clients, celebrities and prominent business owners in the city.

For more information, please visit: http://www.mdj-fs.com/main.cfm