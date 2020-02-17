Shots fired at Royal Oak house rented by Airbnb during party with dozens of people

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Police say this weekend shots were fired at a Royal Oak house rented through Airbnb during a party with dozens of people.

On Saturday at 11:48 p.m. the Royal Oak Police Department received calls about gunshots being fired near Pingree and Virginia.

When officers went to the area they conducted traffic stops on several vehicles that were fleeing. One 20-year-old Clinton Township resident was found drunk with a stolen weapon.

Shortly afterward officers discovered the incident started at a large party in the 400 block of Pingree in Royal Oak. The house was rented by Airbnb. Word of the planned party was posted on social media, police say.

When officers arrived at least 20 people were still at the house, but no one was willing to cooperate with them.

No victims have been identified, police say. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-246-3456.