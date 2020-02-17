Shots fired in downtown Royal Oak neighborhood

DETROIT – Residents of Royal Oak want something done about a property in their neighborhood.

Neighbors said someone drove down their street Saturday night, firing a gun into the air during a party.

It happened on Pingree Boulevard, about a block off Main Street, just near 11 Mile Road.

“I’ve lived Chicago, Flint -- places you’d except something like this and it never happened,” said new resident Josh. "I just moved here and it happened last night

Rick Karlowski, fed up with rental property next door

“There was no doubt what it was, it was not a big caliber gun, a few pops,” said Rick Karlowski. “Unloaded rest of clip, 6-7 rounds in quick succession,”

The shots were fired just before midnight, just blocks from downtown Royal Oak.

Neighbors said the shots were fired into the air by someone leaving an Airbnb rental.

“I have two little ones and a house down the street that has kids,” Josh said.

Josh said he was unable to pick his wife up downtown because of the police investigation blocking the streets.