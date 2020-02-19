Clinton Township man charged in connection with shooting at Airbnb rental in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A Clinton Township man is facing charges in connection with a shooting Saturday at an Airbnb rental in Royal Oak.

Deshawn Martez Newton, 20, is charged with concealed weapons -- firearm in an automobile and operating while intoxicated.

Newton, who has no prior convictions, received a $50,000 cash/surety bond. He is due back in court Feb. 28.

Police were called to a home on Pingree Boulevard, about a block off Main Street, at 11:48 p.m. Saturday. Police said shots were fired during the party at the home. The party was posted on social media, police said, which led to numerous people showing up.

Police said they found Newton with a stolen gun.

Airbnb released a statement about the shooting:

“Unauthorized parties represent a serious breach of trust, and we are outraged at the reported violence. We have banned the booking guest from our platform and are providing support to our host. We also stand ready to support Royal Oak PD in their investigation.”