2 Southfield men in custody after pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – Two Southfield men are in custody after authorities say they robbed a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint Monday in Pontiac.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the 43-year-old driver said he was approached by two men when he got of his car to make a delivery in the 400 block of Cameron Avenue at 8:40 p.m. The driver said one of the men pulled out a silver handgun and the other man demanded money.

The delivery driver said he gave the men about $300 and several pizzas.

A K-9 unit was used to track the men. Authorities found fresh footprints in the snow that led to a home in the 400 block of Emerson Avenue. Deputies knocked on the door to talk to the homeowner and several other people who were at the house.

According to authorities, two of the men matched the victim’s description, and the victim positively identified the men as the people who robbed him.

The homeowner allowed deputies to search the home. They found a silver semiautomatic pistol with an extended magazine.

The two men, who are both 18, were arrested and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending charges.