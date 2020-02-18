34ºF

Car slams into Detroit house after being hit by driver who ran stop sign

Driver who ran stop sign flees scene

DETROIT – A driver who ran a stop sign sent another vehicle slamming into a house on Detroit’s west side Monday night.

A Range Rover traveling north on Whitcomb ran the stop sign at Puritan Avenue and hit a Hyundai. The Hyundai crashed into a home.

The house’s gas meter was hit in the crash, but the residents of the home were not injured. The driver of the Hyundai was taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The driver of the Ranger Rover got out of their vehicle, got into another car and fled the scene.

