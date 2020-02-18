Car slams into Detroit house after being hit by driver who ran stop sign
Driver who ran stop sign flees scene
DETROIT – A driver who ran a stop sign sent another vehicle slamming into a house on Detroit’s west side Monday night.
A Range Rover traveling north on Whitcomb ran the stop sign at Puritan Avenue and hit a Hyundai. The Hyundai crashed into a home.
The house’s gas meter was hit in the crash, but the residents of the home were not injured. The driver of the Hyundai was taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.
The driver of the Ranger Rover got out of their vehicle, got into another car and fled the scene.
