Digital billboards along Groesbeck Highway oppose Warren marijuana facility near Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Digital billboards opposing a proposed medical marijuana facility in Warren recently popped up along Groesbeck Highway just north of I-696 in Roseville.

The proposed facility would be in the area of 11 Mile and Hayes roads in Warren. The plan has come under criticism since the facility would be across the road from a Roseville neighborhood. The billboards have read: “Please, Warren Planning Dept. No Marijuana Just 50 Yards From Roseville Families!”

By law, Rosevill should have been made aware of the facility plans, but Roseville officials said they were not made aware.

During a meeting earlier this month, the Warren City Council tabled a decision on the facility until March 9.

