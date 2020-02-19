Clinton Township asks residents to vote for new logo

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Residents of Clinton Township are asked to vote for a new logo though the Township’s website.

There are two designs to choose from. The logo will become the Township’s visual brand and put on buildings, signage, vehicles and social media accounts.

“During our strategic planning stakeholder meetings, we spent time discussing our visual brand, including the logo,” said Clinton Township Deputy Supervisor Liz Vogel. “As a group, we considered more than ten logo designs, and narrowed the choice down to two that visually captured the Township’s strengths,” she said.