Local News

Eastbound I-696 reopens near M-10 in Southfield due to crash

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A crash closed eastbound lanes of I-696 near American Drive in Oakland County on Wednesday morning.

Lanes started to reopen just after 8 a.m., but police say travel continues to be slow.

No other information is available.

