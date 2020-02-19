Eastbound I-696 reopens near M-10 in Southfield due to crash

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A crash closed eastbound lanes of I-696 near American Drive in Oakland County on Wednesday morning.

Lanes started to reopen just after 8 a.m., but police say travel continues to be slow.

No other information is available.

Crash: I-696 EB near the Lodge slowing traffic. Only two lanes open. Please remember if you can move your car after the crash, get out of the travel lanes. It’s safer for everyone! pic.twitter.com/5IvSIm9pxV — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 19, 2020