Eastbound I-696 reopens near M-10 in Southfield due to crash
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A crash closed eastbound lanes of I-696 near American Drive in Oakland County on Wednesday morning.
Lanes started to reopen just after 8 a.m., but police say travel continues to be slow.
No other information is available.
Crash: I-696 EB near the Lodge slowing traffic. Only two lanes open. Please remember if you can move your car after the crash, get out of the travel lanes. It’s safer for everyone! pic.twitter.com/5IvSIm9pxV— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 19, 2020
Update: EB I-696 after American Dr— MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) February 19, 2020
Lanes Blocked: All Lanes
Event Type: Crash
County: Oakland
Event Message: Freeway Closed
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.