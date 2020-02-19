25ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

25ºF

Local News

Soccer Plus is closing its Livonia, Bloomfield stores after decades of business

Motor City Soccer will remain open in Novi

Tags: Soccer Plus, Soccer Plus Store, Motor City Soccer, Novi, Livonia, Wayne County, 5 Mile Road, Newburgh Road, Soccer Store, Soccer Equipment, Soccer Shoes, Soccer Ball, Oakland County, Bloomfield Township
Soccer ball and cleats
Soccer ball and cleats (Pixlr)

LIVONIA, Mich. – Motor City Soccer is closing its Livonia and Bloomfield Township stores after decades of business.

Store owners confirmed the closings on Wednesday.

“We are not renewing our leases at our Bloomfield and Livonia locations. Motor City Soccer in Novi will still be open along with our team production side of the business,” reads a statement from the store.

The Novi store is situated on Grand River Avenue just east of Wixom Road.

As stated, Motor City Soccer will still offer team equipment outfitting services.

“The team side of the business has been performing well and has been profitable, but we have had to use a lot of the proceeds from our team sales to support retail,” owner Kristin Callaway told Hometown Life. “We’re seeing those national trends where people are not supporting as much as they used to."

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: