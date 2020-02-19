Soccer Plus is closing its Livonia, Bloomfield stores after decades of business

LIVONIA, Mich. – Motor City Soccer is closing its Livonia and Bloomfield Township stores after decades of business.

Store owners confirmed the closings on Wednesday.

“We are not renewing our leases at our Bloomfield and Livonia locations. Motor City Soccer in Novi will still be open along with our team production side of the business,” reads a statement from the store.

The Novi store is situated on Grand River Avenue just east of Wixom Road.

As stated, Motor City Soccer will still offer team equipment outfitting services.

“The team side of the business has been performing well and has been profitable, but we have had to use a lot of the proceeds from our team sales to support retail,” owner Kristin Callaway told Hometown Life. “We’re seeing those national trends where people are not supporting as much as they used to."