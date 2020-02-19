Woman finds man beaten to death in pickup after noticing truck running all day on Highland Park street

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A woman discovered a man who was beaten to death and left in a running truck Tuesday in Highland Park.

Police said the woman noticed a white pickup truck running on Church Street when she left her home about 6 a.m. When she returned home in the evening, she saw the truck was still running so she looked in the window and saw the man slumped over in the passenger seat.

According to police, they believe the man is a 49-year-old from Ypsilanti.

Anyone who may have seen a white pickup truck in the area of 6 Mile Road and Oakland Avenue on Monday night is asked to contact police at 313-852-7338.