Farmington Hills police officer accused of domestic violence, firing gun, stalking another officer

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A Farmington Hills police officer is accused of domestic violence, improperly firing a gun and stalking a fellow officer at the department, authorities said.

Mario Vekic is a former Detroit police officer who graduated from the Detroit Police Academy in 2017, officials said.

He jumped to a job in Farmington Hills, and a few months later, another officer was hired at the department, according to police. An apparent police department relationship formed, but then it turned criminal, officials said.

Mario Vekic (WDIV)

Police in Warren said they received a report of stalking and domestic violence, and learned that a gun has been fired.

Warren police officers went to the Farmington Hills Police Department on Wednesday to arrest Vekic while he was on duty.

Vekic is charged with discharging a firearm out of a building, stalking and domestic violence. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.