VIDEO: Chesterfield Township police seek driver in hit-and-run incident

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident Monday afternoon in Chesterfield Township.

According to the authorities, the collision happened just after 5:45 p.m. on Briarcliff Drive. A resident’s surveillance camera captured the vehicle responsible.

Police did not report if there were any injuries or damages.

Video of the vehicle can be seen above.

Anyone who can identify the driver or has any information is asked to contact the Chesterfield Township Police Department at 586-949-4265.