Detroit rapper Obie Trice faces gun charge after shooting at his home in Commerce Township

Detroit rapper Obie Trice will face one charge in connection to a shooting at his home in December 2019.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s office said Trice will face one count of possession of an unregistered firearm, which is punishable by up to 90 days in jail.

Trice was arrested on the morning of Dec. 6, 2019, after a shooting incident at his home in Commerce Township. The shooting was reported just after midnight at a home on Woodvale Drive, near 14 Mile Road and Welch Drive. An 18-year-old man was shot in the leg after a domestic altercation, police said.

Trice was considered a suspect in the shooting at the time of his arrest. He was arrested for violating a friend of the court warrant for child support payments, with a bond of $16,900, according to jail records.

A second charge of aggravated felony assault against Trice was pending at the time of his arrest, according to jail records. That charge has not been authorized.

Here’s more from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 6, 2019:

Deputies approached the residence and observed a male subject exiting the front door, holding a pistol in his right hand. Deputies ordered the subject to drop the weapon and to lie down on the ground.

Police said that there had been a physical altercation between a boyfriend and girlfriend who reside together at the residence. The boyfriend had allegedly been drinking all day pushed the girlfriend during the argument. The son of the female involved then intervened and confronted his mother’s boyfriend and a physical altercation ensued inside the house. The son and mother decided to leave the home. The boyfriend then went into his bedroom, retrieved a handgun and came back to the garage where the son was standing about to get in the car with his mother to leave the home. The son observed the firearm in the boyfriend’s hand and feared he was going to be shot so he attempted to disarm him. They struggled over the gun and both went to the ground. The firearm discharged and the son was struck in the groin area.

The victim’s mother transported her son to Henry Ford Hospital in West Bloomfield. He suffered a through and through gunshot wound to the groin area that exited near the buttocks. A 9mm semi-auto Ruger was the weapon and an empty shell casing was recovered in the driveway.

The 18-year-old gunshot victim has been released from the hospital.

Obie Trice, 42, is a former member of Eminem’s record label, Shady Records. He left the label in 2008. He has released a total of five studio albums, including his latest in August.

In 2006, Trice’s car was shot six times while driving on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit. A bullet hit him in the head, though he was able to drive off the freeway to find help. Doctors decided the bullet was too dangerous to remove, so it remains lodged in his skull.