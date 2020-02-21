32ºF

Ohio man charged days after weapon found at Greektown Casino Hotel in Detroit

Suspect to be arraigned Friday afternoon

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Police at the Greektown Casino Hotel on Feb. 18, 2020. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Mario Smith of Cleveland, Ohio after a high-powered weapon was found at the Greektown Casino Hotel this week.

Smith was charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon on Friday. He is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon in th 36th District Court.

On Wednesday at 11:20 a.m. a Greektown security guard discovered an abandoned backpack near an ice machine in Detroit’s Greektown Casino Hotel.

The backpack was inspected by Michigan State Police. The bag contained a weapon with one live round in the chamber that was removed. The evidence was turned over to the Detroit Police Department.

Smith allegedly had a concealed weapon that he carried into the hotel. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office is not releasing more details on the case which remains under investigation.

