Ohio man charged days after weapon found at Greektown Casino Hotel in Detroit

DETROIT – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Mario Smith of Cleveland, Ohio after a high-powered weapon was found at the Greektown Casino Hotel this week.

Smith was charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon on Friday. He is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon in th 36th District Court.

On Wednesday at 11:20 a.m. a Greektown security guard discovered an abandoned backpack near an ice machine in Detroit’s Greektown Casino Hotel.

The backpack was inspected by Michigan State Police. The bag contained a weapon with one live round in the chamber that was removed. The evidence was turned over to the Detroit Police Department.

Smith allegedly had a concealed weapon that he carried into the hotel. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office is not releasing more details on the case which remains under investigation.