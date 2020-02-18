Detroit police arrest 2 men after high-powered weapon found at Greektown Casino Hotel, chief says

DETROIT – Detroit police arrested two men after a high-powered weapon was found hidden behind an ice maker machine at the Greektown Casino Hotel, Chief James Craig said.

Three men checked into the hotel around 11 p.m. Monday, he said. At least two of the men were from a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio.

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, a fire alarm was set off, Craig said. It might have been an accident or on purpose, but police are still investigating, according to Craig.

After the fire alarm incident, hotel staff members found a bag behind an ice maker machine, police said. Inside the bag was a high-powered weapon, often referred to as a “Draco" -- an AK-47 with a 30-round magazine, Craig said.

There was also a Bible in the bag, and inside the Bible were writings that referenced a number of United States cities, according to authorities.

Michigan State Police and Detroit police officers were called to the scene. FBI agents were also involved, Craig said.

Police and hotel staff members looked back at video tape and saw the person who left the bag behind the ice maker machine, officials said. They linked that person to a specific hotel room and took two young men into custody, Craig said.

They also saw the vehicle that dropped the suspects off at the hotel, police said. Officers are still searching for a third person who is believed to have checked the men into the hotel before leaving, according to authorities.

The two men were taken into custody at the hotel without incident, Craig said. The weapon has also been recovered, he said.

Craig said one of the suspects has a drug history out of Ohio. He said this situation might have some connection to drugs.

The gun is registered, Craig said.

This was not the suspects’ first visit to the hotel, according to authorities.

Craig said there was never an attack and hotel guests were never in danger. There were no injuries and the casino is currently open. He said this situation was an example of excellent police work, from Detroit officers to state troopers and hotel workers.

