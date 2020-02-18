Detroit police chief: 2 arrested, weapon recovered at Greektown Casino Hotel

DETROIT – Detroit police arrested two people and recovered a weapon Tuesday at the Greektown Casino hotel, according to authorities.

Two young men were taken into custody, Detroit police Chief James Craig said. Police are searching for a third person.

Officials found a high-powered weapon inside a bag at the casino and recovered the weapon, according to Craig.

Craig said there is no danger to the public.

Limited information is available. Several police cars were parked in front of the Greektown Hotel.

K-9 dogs were on scene. FBI officers were also on scene.

Stay with Local 4 as we track this story.