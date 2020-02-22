32ºF

Body found in back room of vacant Detroit building

Victim fatally shot

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Detroit police crime scene
Detroit police crime scene ((WDIV))

DETROIT – The body of a 36-year-old man was found in the back room of a vacant building in the 20 block of Minnesota Street in Detroit at 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound. Police are still investigating the fatal shooting with no possible suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

About the Author: