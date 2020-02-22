28ºF

Detroit man found guilty after woman’s body discovered in dumpster

James Cockerham to be sentenced next month

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: James Quill Cockerham, Body Found, Murder, Crime, Homicide, Detroit Crime, Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Update
James Quill Cockerham (WDIV)
DETROIT – A Detroit man was found guilty Friday in connection with a woman’s body that was discovered in a dumpster last year.

Officials say James Quill Cockerham dumped Elizabeth Candice-Nicole Laird’s body near Parkview Tower off of East Lafayette Boulevard on May 15, 2019.

Police said Laird was last seen in an elevator with Cockerham a day before her body was found.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder, torture and unlawful imprisonment. Cockerham will be sentenced March 3.

