Detroit man found guilty after woman’s body discovered in dumpster

DETROIT – A Detroit man was found guilty Friday in connection with a woman’s body that was discovered in a dumpster last year.

Officials say James Quill Cockerham dumped Elizabeth Candice-Nicole Laird’s body near Parkview Tower off of East Lafayette Boulevard on May 15, 2019.

Police said Laird was last seen in an elevator with Cockerham a day before her body was found.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder, torture and unlawful imprisonment. Cockerham will be sentenced March 3.