Man caught taking ‘upskirt’ picture of girl above him on escalator at Somerset in Troy, police say

TROY, Mich. – Troy police said they arrested a man who was caught taking “upskirt” pictures of a girl who was standing above him on an escalator at the Somerset Collection.

Officers received the report around 3:55 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

Kristopher Murray, 36, of Clinton Township, was seen following a 16-year-old girl on an escalator, taking pictures between her legs, according to police.

An officer at the mall found Murray and took him into custody, officials said.

The girl told police she didn’t know she was being photographed, but she did notice someone standing close by, according to authorities.

Murray is charged with capturing an image of an unclothed person, a five-year felony, and using a computer to commit a crime, a seven-year felony.

He was arraigned Saturday and released on 10% of $10,000 bail.

Murray is scheduled to return to 52-4 District Court in Troy at 8:30 a.m. March 2.