Oakland County recruiting for 2020 Census

Oakland County is recruiting hundreds of workers to help with the 2020 Census.

Oakland County Michigan Works! is hosting events at service centers in Novi, Oak Park, Pontiac, Southfield, Troy and Waterford.

They will answer any questions and help people apply for positions.

They’re hoping to hire 1,800 temporary workers for jobs that run through September.

Pay is between $22 and $24 an hour.

The event is from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.

