Thief chases officer back into Roseville store after being confronted about robbery, police say

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A thief who was confronted by a loss prevention officer outside a Roseville store chased the officer back inside and pistol whipped him several times, police said.

A man walked into the Home Depot at 20500 13 Mile Road in Roseville around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

He loaded up a shopping cart with around $1,000 worth of merchandise and left the store without making any attempt to pay, officials said.

As the man was leaving the store, a loss prevention officer confronted him, authorities said. The man brandished a black revolver-style handgun and chased the officer back into the store, police said.

When he caught up with the officer, he struck him several times with the handgun, officials said. He stole the officer’s cellphone as he was exiting the store, according to police.

The loss prevention officer was not seriously injured, officials said.

The man grabbed his cart and rolled it to his dark-colored 2001 Toyota Camry, according to authorities. He fled the scene before police arrived.

The man is about 45 years old and has a slim build, a gray beard and a black mustache. he was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the incident is asked to call Roseville police at 586-447-4493.