2 men wanted for breaking into home in Farmington Hills subdivision, police say

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Police are searching for two men who were caught on video breaking into a home in a Farmington Hills subdivision, according to authorities.

The break-in happened around 6 p.m. Friday at a home on Pebble Court in the subdivision near Orchard Lake and 11 Mile roads, officials said.

Police said an alarm was set off and a door was unsecured when they arrived. Officers checked the home and the resident reviewed surveillance video, police said.

Two men were caught on video breaking into the home before police arrived, authorities said.

One man was white and in his 20s, police said. The other man was black, in his 20s and wearing a black shirt with orange writing, officials said.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Farmington Hills police at 248-871-2610.