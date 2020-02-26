WATCH: Novi Community Schools students announce snow day in different languages
NOVI, Mich. – The Novi Community Schools district canceled Wednesday’s classes ahead of an expected snowstorm.
The district shared the news with a video of students announcing the snow day in different languages.
Superintendent Steve Matthews shared the adorable video to his Twitter. Watch it below.
How do you say snow day? There are a lot of ways. You’ll need to figure out how to say it because Wednesday, February 26, 2020, is a snow day @NCSD. The high probability of an all day Wednesday accumulating snow event makes us err on the side of caution. pic.twitter.com/gjW7RughO8— Steve Matthews (@docsmatthews) February 26, 2020
