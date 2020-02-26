36ºF

WATCH: Novi Community Schools students announce snow day in different languages

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Novi students announced a snow day in different languages.
NOVI, Mich. – The Novi Community Schools district canceled Wednesday’s classes ahead of an expected snowstorm.

The district shared the news with a video of students announcing the snow day in different languages.

Superintendent Steve Matthews shared the adorable video to his Twitter. Watch it below.

