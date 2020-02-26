Woman approached by man in parking lot of Planet Fitness in Brighton, police say

BRIGHTON, Mich. – A woman was approached by a man while sitting in her car in the parking lot of Planet Fitness, Brighton police said.

The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Planet Fitness on East Grand River Avenue, authorities said.

The woman said she was sitting in her car when a white man in his 40s or 50s approached. When she partially lowered her window to ask what he wanted, the man reached for her door handle, according to officials.

Police said the woman drove off and went to the Brighton Police Department. Officers said while they don’t know what the man’s intentions were, they are taking the incident seriously.

Brighton police Chief Rob Bradford said there has not been a “rash” of kidnapping attempts in the city. The only other incident involved a self-proclaimed homeless man who approached a woman in a parking lot and asked for money, Bradford said.

Both incidents have been assigned to a detective who is working with Michigan State Police to release a composite sketch.

Bradford said residents should be aware of their surroundings at all time and call 911 if they find themselves in a situation that makes them feel uncomfortable or suspicious.